Gladys “Lerline” Stokely
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Lerline Thompson Stokely, 95 of Kilgore will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at First Church of the Nazerene with Revs. Robert Williams and Mark Hendrick officiating. Family will receive friends Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the First Church of Nazarene in Kilgore.
Gladys “Lerline” Thompson Stokely was born November 4, 1925 in Overton, Texas to Grant and Alma Thompson. She passed into the loving arms of her Savior on April 19, 2021. She graduated from Rocky Mount High School in Overton, attended Bethany Peniel College in Bethany, Oklahoma, as well as Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. She received both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from SFA. She taught at Danville School, West Rusk ISD, Leverett’s Chapel ISD, and Arp ISD.
Lerline married the love of her life, Cecil Stokely, on June 13, 1947 in Kilgore, Texas. During the course of their marriage, they lived many places in Texas such as Tyler, Humble Camp, Kilgore, Kingsville, Dallas, and New London, before settling down permanently in Kilgore to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed genealogical research which led to her conducting numerous annual family reunions that took place all over the eastern half of the USA. Lerline enjoyed genealogy so immensely that she could recite lineages several generations deep without having to consult her research. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of Kilgore Church of the Nazarene. She served her church in numerous capacities including pianist, organist, Sunday School teacher, NMI President, Sunday School Superintendent, and a member of the church board.
Lerline is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; infant son Danny Eugene Stokely; two brothers Henry Beall Thompson and Grant Thompson Jr.; three sisters Kathleen Stark, Mary Lea Sieber, and Billie Jean Harper.
Survivors include her son Kenneth Stokely (wife Christel) of Jefferson, Texas; daughter Carolyn (husband Bo) Wesson of Kilgore, Texas; four grandchildren Scott (wife Wendy) Stokely of Fort Worth, Texas, Jeremy (fiancée Bianca Greminger) of Bluffton, South Carolina, Melanie Wesson of Kilgore, Texas, and Lisa (husband Josh) Robinson of Jefferson, Texas; as well as six great-grandchildren.
