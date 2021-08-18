Gladys Lipscomb Weaver
LONGVIEW — Gladys Lipscomb Weaver, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on August 5, 2021. She was born to L.A. and Mildred Lipscomb on January 5, 1938. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor College in 1960 & taught at Lufkin High School 1960-1961. In November 1961 she married Billy Howard Weaver, living in Navasota for the next 42 years. Gladys moved to Longview in 2003 to be closer to family. Not only an avid reader, she served as a librarian for First Baptist Church, Navasota; The Navasota Public Library for 10 years; Calvary Baptist Church, Longview; and most recently was caring for the library at Arabella of Longview, were she had moved to in April. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Carole Lipscomb; brother, David Lipscomb; parents-in-law, Howard & Ruth Weaver.
Survivors are: Children: Mark & Abbe Weaver of Gladewater; Richard & Melinda W Chelvan of Ft. Worth; Mike & Karen W Baker of Weslaco; Brother & sister-in-law Morris & Carlene Weaver of Victoria; Grandchildren: Jamie & Amanda W Creswell of Gilmer; Kenton & Ashley Weaver of Henderson; Lance & Cassie W Jones of Gilmer; Katie Baker and Ian Baker; Step-grandchildren: Jonais and Clint LeBlanc of Longview, & Cheyenne N Samuels of Gladewater. Great-grandchildren: Rhett Weaver, Elaina Creswell, Wyatt Jones, Riley Weaver: and former daughter-in-law, Elisha Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, Gladys requests that any who desire make memorials to do so to: Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Bx 62820, Orlando, FL 32862; or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Bx 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
A funeral service will take place on Friday August 20, 2021 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview beginning at 10 a.m. A time of visitation will take place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be on Saturday at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, TX beginning at 11 a.m.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second person facing tampering with human corpse charge in Gregg County
- Business Beat: Coffee shop in new development
- Some Longview restaurants temporarily close, change hours
- Crash sends car into creek bed in downtown Longview
- Former Lobo standout, Baltimore Oriole Chris Davis announces retirement from baseball
- Drive-thru coffee shop possible near Starbucks on Loop 281
- Longview ISD releases COVID-19 protocols for new school year
- 2020 Census shows increase in population, diversity in Gregg County, Longview
- East Texas hospitals work to recruit, retain employees amid COVID-19 surge, nurse shortage
- Four charged in Gregg County vote-harvesting scheme moved to Sept. court docket, no hearing date set
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.