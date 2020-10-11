Gladys Marie Palmer

On October 5, 1947, Tootie and E.A. were married at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp. She enjoyed collecting, clipping, and counting coupons to help raise funds to benefit her Lutheran school. She loved life and was always ready to spend time with her family. If you know Tootie, you knew her home was a place where everyone felt welcome.
On Thursday afternoon, October 1, 2020, Tootie Palmer received the promise given to her at her baptism on that December day in 1947, when at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, she was called home.
Those left to carry on her memory include her children and their spouses, Pam Taylor of Jefferson City; Dwight (Jeanette) Palmer of Stover, and Debbie (Mark) Powell of Longview, TX; her grandchildren and their spouses, Nikki (Ryan) Atwood, Jessie (Travis) Tindall, Nick (Katie) Palmer, Julie (Josh) Marriott, Lance (Starlia) Skinner, Lindsey (Chris) Miller, Logan (Kaylee) Skinner, Erik (Natalie) Powell, and Scott (Shelby) Powell; fifteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Minnie Beemer of St. Joseph; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tootie was preceded in death by her husband E.A. on March 31, 2005; her parents, Ferdinand and Emma Walter; nine brothers, Norman, Emmett, Paul, Loyd, Lawrence, Roy, Raymond, Oscar, and Alford Walter; and two sisters, Lorene Henley, and baby, Irene Walter.
Funeral Services were Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stover, MO.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the St. Paul Lutheran School, 305 Forest St., Stover, MO 65078
