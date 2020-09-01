Glen E Tropp

Survivors include his wife of almost 57 years, Sharon Kaye Wright Tropp. Two sons; Anthony Glen Tropp, Leigh Ann of New Boston, TX, Chris Allen Tropp of Benton, AR, four grandchildren; Jaclyn, Savannah, Christopher, Mady, two sisters; Georgia Bilderback, husband Doug, Diane Bilderback, husband Bill of Denison, TX, two brothers; Don Tropp of Rusk, TX, Jerry Tropp, wife Cindy of The Colony, TX, and three unofficially adopted sons; Jay Pollan, Brad Wallace and Scott Wells.
Thank you note from the family:
The family is thankful to God that in His time, His purpose, His way, and for His glory that His perfect will has been accomplished regarding the home going and eternal healing of our beloved “Bro. Hubby”, “Pops”, and “Poppy”. We are thankful to all who prayed for his healing and now we thank you for praying that we will continue to honor the Lord by loving, learning, and living His Word for His glory until we all meet Jesus and our beloved “GT”, “Pops”, and friend. Thank you for the many deeds of kindness you have expressed. We give God thanks and ask for His blessings upon you all.
Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church Hope, AR, 402 S Hervey Hope, AR 71801.
Funeral service for Dr. Tropp will be 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church with Bro. Jay Pollan and Anthony Glen Tropp officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Brazzel/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com
Funeral services will be live streamed on Facebook @UBC Hope, YOUTUBE @Unity Baptist Church of Hope, Vimeo @UBC Hope.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.