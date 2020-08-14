Glen Edward Cobb
LONGVVIEW — Glen Edward Cobb was born on Christmas Eve 1946 to Glen Cobb, Sr. and Bertha (Skeets) Davis Cobb, in Dallas, Texas, and passed away on August 12, 2020. After growing up in Longview, he graduated from Longview High School with the Class of 1965. At LHS, Glen was a member of Key Club, played half-back for the Lobos, and following graduation, attended Kilgore Jr. College until 1966, when he was drafted into military service. Following basic training at Ft. Polk, Louisiana, Glen was offered the opportunity to attend U.S. Army Advanced Infantry Training (AIT) at Ft. Sill, OK, where he excelled and later graduated from Officers’ Candidate School in 1967 as a 2nd Lieutenant. Following graduation from OCS, Glen and Jacquelyn Thaxton of Longview were married and made their first home at Ft. Sill, where Glen provided artillery training to troops headed for service in Vietnam until 1969, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Major. The couple then returned to Longview where Glen joined his family’s vending business and assumed ownership in 1982 following the death of his father. After the family business liquidated in 1985, Glen became a realtor for Century 21 Gary Johnson Realty, but later attended the Police Academy at Kilgore College to become a deputy for then Gregg County Sheriff Bobby Weaver. He eventually accepted opportunities to serve as bailiff in the courts of Gregg County Judges Robin Sage and Alvin Khoury. In 2005, Glen was forced to take medical retirement to await a heart transplant until August 2011 when he finally received his new heart. Glen thrived with his new “lease on life” and very much enjoyed his grandchildren and things he had been unable to do for many years. He is survived by his wife, Jacque, daughters Shannon (husband Drew) Crawford of Longview and Jamie (husband Carlos) Breeden of Humble, Texas, along with grandchildren Makenzie, Megan and Macy Crawford and Sam, Nic and Nathan Breeden. Glen was an avid hunter and fisherman who took everything in stride throughout his life with fierce determination. He survived numerous health challenges over many years and never failed to “step-up” repeatedly without complaint. Cremation arrangements have been assigned to The Neptune Society, and due to restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 Corona Virus, no formal services will be held. Memorials may be made in his honor to charities of choice.
