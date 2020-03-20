Glen Marvin Spatz

Glen leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Ruth (Brown) Spatz, sons, Ken (Meg) and Allen, three grandchildren, Dallas Spatz (Amelia), Dawn Roe (James) and Kenady Spatz (and her mom Debra), two great granddaughters, Lincoln and Rozalind. Also survived by brothers Bill and David and sister Evie, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Lee Conrad Spatz and Sadie Ruth Spatz, daughter Stephanie Lynn, brothers Sam and Walt, sisters Gloria and Leila Ruth.
Glen was born in Newberg Oregon on August 5, 1935 and during his childhood the family relocated to Northern California where he graduated from Trinity County High School in 1953. Following school, he went to work at “Old Man Covington’s Sawmill” as a Sawyer where he fell under the spell of the teenage daughter of the foreman. Glen managed to fend off numerous other suitors and after joining The Army in 1957, made Ruth his wife on her 18th birthday in 1958.
While serving in the US Army, Glen was stationed at numerous places including posts in California, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and one year in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
Honorably discharged from the Army in 1962, he moved his young family from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Houston, Texas where he worked at Triple B Corporation and then found his true vocational calling, hauling new cars for Auto Convoy Company (later Allied Systems). As a proud member of the Teamster Union, Glen served many years as the Shop Steward for Local 568.
In 1975, Glen transferred to Shreveport and he, Ruth and the boys, settled in Harleton, Texas. He and his family joined the First Baptist Church of Harleton where he served several years as a deacon of the church and remained a member until his death.
Glen retired from Allied Systems in 1994 and enjoyed traveling and spending time on his pontoon boat with Ruth and their grandkids. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed escaping from Ruth for a few hours each week in his shop allowing Ruth the freedom to cut the grass any way that she wanted to do so.
An incredible husband, loving father, doting PawPaw to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, a wonderful uncle, and a true friend to many, Glen will certainly be missed by all who had the great fortune of knowing him.
A memorial service will be held at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Due to the unusual circumstances that our country is currently experiencing, we can celebrate Glen’s life with family only. For all of our friends, the services will be live streamed on Facebook at 10 AM. If you wish to watch the memorial please open Facebook and search Welch Funeral Home livestream page.
