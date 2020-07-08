Glen “Mock” Frazier

Glen was born August 27, 1967 in Gilmer, Texas, to Tommy Willes Frazier and Marita Sue Sutton Frazier and passed from this life July 6, 2020 with his family by his side.
Glen married Eileen Means, January 15, 2010, in Hawkins, Texas. He was a painter and electrician by trade but he loved farming.
Those to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen Frazier; children, Russell Wade Frazier, Jacob Glenn Frazier, Austin Riley Icenogle and Kody Lee Keith; brother, Robert William “Robbie” Frazier; grandchildren, Michael Ellis, Jacoby Wade Sumner, Harland Jack “Rip” Frazier; nieces and nephews, Robert William “Little Robbie” Frazier, Sutton Wilson Frazier, Adlee Ella Frazier and Braxton Frazier; and by numerous aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hurt, Gerald Durham, Bradley Hefner, Christopher Pritchett, Richard Bock, Michael Seahorn, Chaffin Smith, Duane Wiley, Wade Wilson and Jonathan Sullivan.
Honorary pallbearers will be sons, Russell Wade Frazier, Jacob Glenn Frazier, Kody Lee Keith and Austin Riley Icenogle; grandsons, Michael Ellis, Jacoby Wade Sumner and Harland Jack “Rip” Frazier.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Society (www.lung.org) or American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).
