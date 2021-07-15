Glen Nix Forrest
NAPLES, TEXAS — Glen Nix Forrest, age 90, of Naples, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Pittsburg, Texas. Glen was born July 16, 1930, in Daingerfield, Texas, to Lee Roy and Nila Bell Nix Forrest.
Glen was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha, Texas. He spent his working life at Reilly Industries in Lone Star, Texas from 1951 to 1995, retiring as plant manager. Glen was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a member of the Belden Masonic Lodge where he held the degree of Master Mason. He was also a former member of the Paul Pewitt School Board. Glen’s favorite pastime was riding horses, a hobby he truly loved. He also enjoyed traveling, playing dominoes, working in his shop and visiting with people. Glen would go to the 67 boat ramp nearly every day to check out the fishermen. He also enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the news on TV. He especially enjoyed reading the Texarkana Gazette, but was not a fan of iPads. He was quiet, but had a great laugh and a quick wit. Glen was a loving family man that was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Out of all the things he achieved in his life, his family was his greatest accomplishment.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Joshua Andrew Lee.
Glen’s wife of 70 years, Patricia “Pat” Forrest, passed away earlier the same day.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Kay Forrest of Omaha, Gary and Susan Forrest of Sumner, Texas, and Tim and Jan Forrest of Omaha; one daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Terry Lee of Daingerfield, Texas; three brothers, Al and Martha Forrest of Longview, Texas, Rex and Bonnie Forrest of Texarkana, Arkansas, and John and Margie Forrest of Daingerfield; six grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Sheree Forrest, Jimmy and Ashley Womack, Ryan and Nicole Forrest, Brandon and Stacey Darden, Todd and Callie Lee, Seth and Brandi Lee; sixteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one due in September; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Springhill Cemetery in Naples, Texas with Rev. Nolan Richey and Rev. James Cheatham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Omaha Cares or Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
