Glenda Cates Wilhelm
LONGVIEW — Glenda Wilhelm, 65, of Longview, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 3, 2022. She was surrounded by love and family. Glenda was born on May 21, 1956 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Carol & Rex Cates. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, niece and friend. She was also a loving, supportive, devoted wife for many years.
Before her illness took over, Glenda enjoyed going to the beach, shopping and most of all, spending time with her family. She loved watching her children, grand children, family and friends enjoy the pool & ride four wheelers and various other toys all over the property.
Left to remember her love are son, JoJo Wilhelm, his wife Tanya and their daughters, Whitney & Kylie; daughter, Keri Stutchman, her husband Ty and their son and daughter Jagger & Paxtyn; daughter, Cheyenne Wilhelm and her son and daughter Chase and Emma; son, Brody Wilhelm; long time husband Joe Wilhelm; sisters, Tina Dutton; Donna Allen; Shandra Jester and Vanessa Walker; aunt and uncle, Beverly & Gary Drew; uncle and aunt, Tommy & Nancy Walker; many beloved nieces and nephews; and two great grandchildren.
Glenda is reunited in Heaven with her mother, Carol Dodson; father, Rex Cates; brother, Jim Dodson; grand parents, Felix & Carriemae Walker and aunt, Mary Edwards
The family would like to thank Texas Home Health Hospice for their help & support over the last months, and Dr. Adam Yu & Jackie for years of care & understanding.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Welch Funeral Home in Longview. A Life Celebration will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, also at Welch Funeral Home.
“I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.” Romans 8:18
