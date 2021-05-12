Glenda Jeanne Pearce
LONGVIEW — Glenda Jeanne Pearce passed from a full life (just shy of her 90th birthday) on May 9th, 2021 to take up permanent residence with her Lord Jesus.
Glenda was born in El Dorado, Arkansas in June of 1931 to Glenn & Kathleen McCann. She attended Henderson College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas where she met and fell in love with Bill Pearce and they married in 1952. When Bill joined the U.S. Air Force, she accompanied him to Bolling Air Force Base in Washington D. C. While in D.C., Glenda gave birth to her two sons, David and John. After discharge from the Air Force, Bill and Glenda returned to Arkansas where they welcomed the birth of their daughter, Laurie. Trained in Education, Bill and Glenda moved to Longview, Texas in 1960 where they joined Pine Tree Ind. School District as teachers. Glenda taught elementary level, rotating between fourth & fifth grade. She loved her students and loved teaching. During the 1980’s and ‘90’s, Glenda and Bill really enjoyed their summer trips to Great Britain, especially when they could bring family or friends along. When they got back, it wasn’t long before they would be planning their next year’s travel adventure, but not before you sat through a few hours of travel slides from their favorite places. When Glenda wasn’t traveling, she enjoyed reading and painting for fun, becoming quite the artist.
She was a devoted wife to Bill for 64 years. She is missed as a dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin and friend. She is survived by children David, John and Laurie; by grandchildren Kimberly & Kelli (John’s kids) and William & Katie (Dave’s kids); and from Kimberly and husband Jeff Anderson — great grandchildren, Cora and Carter.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two adults, two children killed in Texas 31 wreck between Kilgore, Tyler
- Iconic Bodacious on Mobberly temporarily closes as pitmaster departs to open new BBQ joint
- Adopted child means 'special' Mother's Day for Hallsville natives
- LFD: UPS driver broke down door of burning Longview home, rescued resident
- Police Beat: Saturday, May 8, 2021
- Police looking for registered sex offender as suspect in White Oak homicide
- East Texas Builders Association celebrates 67th Parade of Homes with 9 houses showcasing latest trends
- Higher construction costs, availability of materials complicate Longview-area home building
- Neiman Marcus building owners see 'growth potential' in Longview
- 'A new adventure:' Gregg County Human Resources Director moves on after 43 years of service
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.