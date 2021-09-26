Glenda Knipe
LONGVIEW — Graveside services celebrating the life of Glenda Knipe, 82, formerly of Longview, will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11 am at Rosewood Park Chapel Mausoleum (in Longview) with Pastor Mark Wilke officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 am, prior to the service. Mrs. Knipe passed away peacefully into the hands of her Savior Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
Glenda was the daughter of Wilma and Sharpe Blackman and was born October 31, 1938 in Ector, Texas. She spent most of her formative years growing up in West Texas and in the small town of Thrall located in the Texas Hill Country. In her teens, her family moved to Houston where she attended Sam Houston High School. It was in Houston where she met the love of her life, Leonard Knipe, to whom she was married to for 56 years prior to his death in 2013. Together they had two children, Randy and Kim. In 1968 the family moved to Longview, where they would spend the next 45 years of their life together enjoying small town life while raising a family.
Glenda devoted much of her life to caring for her home and family. She had a keen eye for design trends and a talent for decorating. Her home was always beautifully decorated, and it became a special meeting place for her family to come together to celebrate the holidays. Glenda was known as the “neighborhood nanny”. Children loved her and would often come over for a “visit”. Some would ask if they could stay for dinner, especially if they could have a glass of her delicious “sweet tea”. One in particular loved her tea so much, he asked if she could give his mother the recipe! She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren who affectionally called her “GG”, short for Grandmother Glenda.
When her children were older, Glenda had a brief career as a real estate agent and broker. She also owned and operated Scribbles, a home-based calligraphy service for custom calligraphed envelopes and invitations, but she was truly the happiest serving her Lord and Savior. For many years, Glenda was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church of Longview, and the Ladies Faith Connection Bible Study Class. She was also a long-time participant in Bible Study Fellowship where she served in several leadership roles. She loved studying God’s Word and sharing the love of Christ with her actions and words.
In her later years, Glenda moved to MRC Pinecrest Retirement Community in Lufkin to be near her daughter.
Glenda is survived by her son Randy and his wife, Stacy of Prosper, daughter Kim and her husband, Mark Strong of Lufkin; grandchildren Lauren and husband Jake Reed, Kelly and her husband Zack Williams, Dalton, Kristin and Lacy; great-grandson Owen; her sisters, Judy Donner and Nancy and her husband Joe Bain, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, and her parents.
Glenda will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but also as a beautiful, kind and generous soul who loved her Savior and sharing His message of salvation and hope.
The family would like to thank the staff at MRC Pinecrest and Hospice in the Pines for their care, compassion, and kindness. “I eagerly expect and hope that I will in no way be ashamed but will have sufficient courage so that now as always Christ will be exalted in my body, whether by life or by death. For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” Phil. 1:20-21 NIV. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website. www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.