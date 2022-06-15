Glenda Moeller
LONGVIEW — Services for Glenda Moeller 78, of Kilgore will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore at three o’clock in the afternoon. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from two until three o’clock in the afternoon. Glenda Moeller passed into her Savior’s arms Monday, June 6, 2022. Glenda was born November 3, 1943, to Bud and Hazel Bowerman. She graduated from Sabine High School, Kilgore Junior College, North Texas State University where she received her bachelor’s, and Stephen F. Austin where she received her master’s in English. She taught for 34 years at White Oak High School and was a longtime member of Forest Home Baptist Church.
Glenda’s pride and joy were her daughter Leslie Galloway and her two grandchildren, Pfeiffer and Fisher Galloway of Arlington. She was also a loving sister to Martha Wright and husband Jimmy of Kilgore and their children, Lisa Allen (Raymond), Steve Wright (Jill), and Laci Rowan (Matt), all of Kilgore. She delighted in her great-nieces and nephews Tara Sanders, Brooke Tubbs, Raegan Babb, Ali Nash, Andrew Stuckey, Sydney Stuckey, Ashlyn Wright, Dusty Allen, and Amber Wright. She also had five great-great-nieces and nephews, Dre and Keion Sanders, Kolbee and Tyson Tubbs, and Ezra Nash. Glenda’s special cousins are Nedra Hoyt, Barbara Brown and Raphael Barton, all of Groves, Bobby and Martha Clark of Kilgore, and Patty Clark of Lake Cherokee.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Steve Moeller, an infant daughter Melissa Moeller, her brother Buddy Bowerman, and an infant sister Beth.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
