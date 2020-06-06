Ms. Brown passed away June 4, 2020 in Kilgore.
Glenda Paulette Brown was born February 20, 1947 in Athens, the daughter of Cecil Bryant Malone and Ollie Faye (Halbert) Malone. She attended Brownsboro High School where she played basketball and was a twirler. Paulette owned the Dairy Queen in Kilgore for many years before spending time in her later years caring for her family and grandchildren. She was the best mom and a wonderful Nana as she would not miss any school or sporting events. Paulette also enjoyed participating in bible studies with her friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ollie Malone; the father of her children, Terry Lynn Brown and her nephew that she loved dearly, Danny Malone.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Noah and husband Brandon Noah, Kelly Sage and husband Dave Sage; son, Terry Lynn Brown, Jr. and wife Lisa; brother, Dan Malone and wife Sharon; grandchildren, Sydnee Brown, Caden Noah, Colby Noah, Bradly Brown and Cody Brown; nieces, Stacy Malone James and Lisa Thompson; her cousin, Sandra Matthews and many great nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Malone, Ben Noland, Terry Lynn Brown, Jr., Bradly Brown and Cody Brown.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.
