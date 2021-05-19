Glenda Sue Harelson
LONGVIEW — Glenda Sue Harelson of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, at Autumn Leaves Assisted Living in Henderson, Texas. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and spent the last several years facing her foe with grace, courage and dignity. A time of fellowship will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Okemah OK on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
Glenda was born in Okemah, Oklahoma on July 29, 1940 to Marie and Otto Bartlett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Harelson (Longview, TX) and brother, Jackie Bartlett (Topeka, KS). Glenda is survived by her siblings: Dale Bartlett (Mannford, OK), Jenita Duncan (Chelsea, OK), Carolyn McCasland (Longview, TX) Leta Kay Blackmon (Schulter, OK), Sherry Harelson (Okemah, OK); her children Lori Sheldon, James Collins, Tim Collins and Keri Dawson; grandchildren Evan Sheldon, Brittany Heal, Owen Collins, Beckett Collins, Camdyn Collins, and Andrew Dawson, Courtney and Christopher Crenshaw; great-grandchildren Macy Heal, Weston Heal, Aschton Butler, Olivia Butler, Rhett Butler, Aiden James Crenshaw.
A strong and tender leader of faith, Glenda served in multiple churches over the years from Texas to Alaska. Worshipping and serving her lord was her life’s mission. He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” Psalm 91: 1-2
