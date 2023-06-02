Glenice Marguerite Blethen
LONGVIEW — Glenice Marguerite Blethen was born on May 30, 1929 in Orneville, Maine. She was born at her grandmother’s house and spent 19 years in Maine before marrying Dexter and traveled to Turkey and England in the 1960’s and moved to Longview, TX in 1967 after her husband Dexter retired from the Air Force. She worked for Sears for 18 years and retired and went to work for JC Penneys for 7 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dexter Blethen of 59 years and daughter Dawn Powell. She is survived by her children; daughter Susan Fangman and son-in-law Roger Fangman, son Brett Blethen and daughter-in-law Lynn Blethen, son Lance Blethen, 10 grandchildren and spouses, 22 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
A graveside visitation and service will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 10:00am at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas with visitation one hour prior.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com
