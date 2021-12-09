Glenn Brown
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Glenn Brown, 77 of Daingerfield will be held 10 AM Friday, December 10, 2021 at the First Pentecostal Church of Daingerfield with Bro. Keith Barnes and Bro. Shane Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Clark Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield.
Glenn was born October 16, 1944 in Daingerfield to Samuel and Jewell Hill Brown. He went home to be with his Lord on December 6, 2021. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Daingerfield and he loved guitar playing, hog hunting with a bow and just nature in general and he was very devoted to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gary Don Brown. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Brown; son Chris Brown and wife Ann of Daingerfield; daughter Dee Dee Brown of Daingerfield; grandson Nathan Brown and wife Christina of Mt. Vernon; sister Shirley Clayton of Chandler, Oklahoma; great grandchildren, Tara Brown, Tucker Brown; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the funeral home.
A memorial guest-book may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.

