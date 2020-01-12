spotlight
Glenn William Uffelman

MANSFIELD — Glenn William Uffelman, 96, passed into eternal life on January 2, 2020.
Memorial Service: 1pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Skyvue Funeral Home.
Mr. Uffelman was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He served active duty in World War II with the 65th Infantry Division, which was part of General Patton’s Third Army, and then post-war with the 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One). Mr. Uffelman re-located his family to Texas in 1975 and retired from Lone Star Steel.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty, daughter Nancy Carpenter, his parents, brothers, Paul and Henry, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son-in-law and nephews.
Mr. Uffelman is survived by his remaining four daughters, Debbie Maday, Becky Thornton, Kimberly Uffelman and Pam Brown; two sons-in-law, Greg Carpenter and Tim Brown; two granddaughters Amanda (Trevor) Day and Megan Brown; one great grandson, Rhett Day; niece, nephew, grand-niece and grand-nephew.
The family would like to give a special thanks to staff at Brookdale Pecan Park and Envoy Hospice who cared so tenderly for Glenn in the last three months of his time here on Earth.
