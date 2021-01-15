Gloria Ann “Glodean” Pittman
ORANGE, CA — August 28, 1962 - December 23, 2020
Gloria Ann “Glodean” Pittman was born August 28, 1962 in Longview, Texas. She was the oldest of five children and the only child born to Joan Pittman and Charles Johnson. In 1980, she graduated from Longview High School. Gloria had a beautiful daughter, Audrea “Shae” Pittman. She married Ervin “Calhoun” Harris and divorced a few years later. As a single-mother, she lovingly took on the responsibility of raising her nephew, Rayshaun “Ray” Nelson.
For many years, Gloria served in the field of human services through volunteerism and employment. At Garrett’s T.L.C. Learning Center and Bethel Temple of Longview Day Care Center she worked for more than a decade as a child caregiver. Gloria also worked as a Substitute Teacher within the Longview Independent School District (LISD). She obtained professional certifications through Kilgore College and LeTourneau University. In 2016, Gloria moved from Longview, TX to Orange, Ca. Most recently, she was pursuing a certification in Medical Billing.
Gloria was a very dedicated Chrisitian. She was baptized at Red Oak Baptist Church as a child and later attended Bethel Temple of Longview and Unity Tabernacle House of Faith. She continued to practice her faith even through her illness and attended services at Friends Church of Orange.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents Joseph W. and Anna “Dudee” Pittman Elmo and Christine Lewis, and her brother Shaun Christopher “Moose” Nelson. She is survived by her daughter Audrea “Shae” Pittman (fiancé, Marquis) (Ca), her brother Joseph Pittman (Tx), her sisters DeVonda Nelson and Tamekio Nelson (Ca), her honorary sister Gwendolyn “Gwen” McMillian (Ca), her nephews RayShaun “Ray” Nelson (Ca) and Joseph Pittman Jr. (Tx), her nieces Ambi Pittman and Carmen Pittman (Tx), her great nephews Kevin Smith and Josiah Pittman (Tx) and her great niece Haven Smith (Tx).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private memorial services will be held on January 16, 2021, at Brown Colonial Mortuary, 204 W. 17th Street, Santa Ana, CA, 92706 and on Zoom from 11:30 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST), 1:30 PM Central Time (CT) and 2:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.
Meeting ID: 854 9830 0566
Passcode: 370391
