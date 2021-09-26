Gloria Ann Mathis
WHITE OAK — Gloria was born October 4, 1948 in Gladewater. She was called home to be with the angels Friday, September 17, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her father Lonnie Lee Beall, Sr., brother Lonnie Beall, Jr., sister Jimmie Beall and nephew Keith Beall.
Gloria is survived by her daughter Shelley Rogers and husband Jeff of White Oak grandsons Cody Rogers and wife Kelsie of The Colony and Austin Rogers and wife Amber of Hallsville; great grandson Adam Rogers; brother Max Beall and wife Sharon; sister-in-law Gloria Beall; a number of nieces and nephews; her fur babies Ballie and Cooper as well as many other loving family and friends.
Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Texas Oncology and Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
