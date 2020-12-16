Gloria Bussey McQueen left this earthly realm peacefully on Tuesday December 9, 2020 in Arlington Tx at the age of 92.
Gloria is survived by her Sister-in-Law Norma Jo Clark (husband Bill), nieces, nephews, cousins, many long-time friends who were family to her, recent friends who became family, and Missy her feline companion. She is preceded in death by husband, Dan McQueen (2016); and son, Danny McQueen who passed in 1990 at the young age of 37.
Gloria was born August 28,1928 in Garland Tx. to Emmett DeWitt Bussey and Olivia Carriker Bussey. She graduated from Garland High School and went on to complete her BA in Art from Baylor University. She then started her life with her husband of 66 years, Daniel Cole McQueen in 1949, and together they raised their only child, Danny McQueen. In her early years Gloria dedicated her life to church life and public school teaching until she identified her passion and creative genius working with teenagers. At First Baptist Church in Longview, TX she served as the Young People’s Director in Training Union and as Interim Youth Minister where she was instrumental in securing a building where youth could socialize including a skating rink, meeting rooms, a snack bar and coke machines. Leading teams of volunteers, who would run when she said, “I have an idea!”, her creativity and unending energy built one of the premier teen programs for Longview and East Texas and contributed to the dynamic growth at FBC in the 1950’s with Sunday Schools numbering over 1700. She was way ahead of her time in developing small learning groups in the Training Union, identified and brought in dynamic speakers, and is remembered for her wonderful party planning. Recognized by the Baptist General Convention of Texas for her dedicated and creative programming with youth, she was asked to travel to churches across the state to develop similar programs. When she and her husband moved to Atlanta to work for the Home Mission Board during the Civil Unrest of the 1960’s she committed her life to working with inner city youth and provide opportunities, such as camps, that had not been available for all. Gloria’s deep desire was to serve as a missionary, but God had other plans for her to stay local and change lives. She was faithful to do so and continued her calling throughout her life.
Everyone who met Gloria experienced her great laugh, artistic and decorating brilliance, love for God and God’s creation. She treasured her friendships and even in her later years, kept her “little red book” with names and phone numbers and was even known to call strangers as she tried to work her cell phone. Her love for reading, especially history, and her commitment to keep up with politics as she was determined to make her vote count in the 2020 Presidential Election inspired others. She was known by all for her impeccable clothes and jewelry, even wanting to get her ears pierced for her 90th Birthday. She never met a chocolate, Mexican food, hamburger or shopping adventure she didn’t love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her – both her friends of 70+ years and the ones she just met. Gloria lived life to the fullest, determined to stay independent and take care of herself until the last few weeks of her life. She left faithful footprints for all who had the privilege of knowing her, loving her, and being loved by her.
A celebration of life will be held in late Spring / early Summer when friends and family can gather safely together to love, laugh, and share life.
