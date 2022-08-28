Gloria Jean Perry
LONGVIEW,TX — Gloria “Frog Lady” Perry completed her earthly journey on August 22, 2022. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Pat Chambers of Flower Mound, her children and their spouses: Helen Parrish (John), Sherri Henson, Lawrence Perry (Heidi), Leandra Armstrong (Steve) along with numerous Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great- Great-Grandchildren who all lovingly knew her as “Mimimema”
A family and friends gathering will be held at the BlueByrd Room on Sunday, August 28 at 3 pm Service by Wilson Royalty Funeral Services.
