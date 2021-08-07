Gloria Jean Rodriguez
NEW CANEY Gloria Jean Motley was born January 23, 1948 in Houston, Mississippi to Ray Thomas Motley and Annie Charlene Alford Motley.
She was raised in Kilgore, Texas and graduated from Kilgore High School with the Class of 1966. She attended Kilgore Jr. College from 1966-1968 and then finished her degree in Education at Stephen F. Austin University, graduating in 1970.
She moved to Houston, Texas in 1970 and began her 39 year teaching career in several different school districts.
She married Gabriel Rodriguez in June of 1980 and together they had a son, John Alford Rodriguez, the light of her life. Two years ago she was beaming with pride with the birth of her grandson Jace, who celebrates his second birthday this Saturday.
Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by her son, John Alford Rodriguez; grandson, Jace Rodriguez and his mother, Brynne Gingras; her step son Gabriel Rodriguez of Huntsville, Tx; two step daughters: Wendy Rodriguez and Deanna Rodriguez of North Zulch, Tx; her brother Marlon Ray Motley of Beckville,Tx; her sister Sharon Kay Motley Davis and brother-in-law, Terry Davis of Carthage, Tx.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gabriel Rodriguez and her parents, Ray Thomas Motley and Annie Charlene Motley.
Services will be on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, TX, 1700 Normal Park Drive, Huntsville, Texas from 1pm until 3pm.
Flower arrangements may be sent to the funeral home listed above.
Condolences may be left online at www.shmfh.com.
