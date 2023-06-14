Gloria Lee Branch
LONGVIEW — Gloria Lee Branch (Davis) went to her heavenly home on June 3rd, 2023 at the age of 72 after a brief illness with lung cancer. Born June 24th, 1950 in Tacoma, WA, “Sis” was a long time resident of Longview, TX. She was an accomplished athlete, avid gardener, and DIY extraordinaire after enjoying a multitude of varied careers including telephone operator, interior designer, nurse, and baker.
She has been cheerfully reunited with her many predeceased loved ones including father Ralph Davis Jr., stepmother and friend Martha Ashby Davis, brother Joseph Davis, and dearest Pappaw William Toney Jr. She is survived by son Michael Kevin Branch, daughter Summer Toney, grandson Donovan Xavier Branch, sister Jeanie Davis Downing (Ron), siblings Robert, Melissa, and George Davis, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Tonia Oliver, Seslea Nyvall, Larry Davis, the 3rd floor nurses/staff at Christus Good Shepherd, and The Heritage At Longview for their care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, Gloria would want you to express your love to those you cherish. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Lung Association, your local animal shelter/rescue, or favorite charity.
