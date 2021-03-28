Gloria Marie "G.G." Garmon
WHITE OAK — Gloria Marie Mitchell Garmon was born March 9, 1945 in Lake Jackson. She grew up and graduated from high school in Kilgore. She had been a resident of White Oak for 4 years, formerly living in Longview. She worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. She was an artist and creative by nature, and a loving mother and grandmother.
G.G. passed away at the age of 76 on March 15, 2021 in Longview. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mollie Mitchell; father, Denver Mitchell; and brother, Vance Mitchell.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry Katherine Lowery; two grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Lowery and Ryan Lee Lowery; two loving sisters, Barbara Welch and Vera Garlough; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and other family members.
A memorial service will be held for Gloria at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Elderville Church Cemetery in Lake Port with Scott Mitchell officiating.

