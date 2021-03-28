Gloria Marie “G.G.” Garmon
WHITE OAK — Gloria Marie Mitchell Garmon was born March 9, 1945 in Lake Jackson. She grew up and graduated from high school in Kilgore. She had been a resident of White Oak for 4 years, formerly living in Longview. She worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. She was an artist and creative by nature, and a loving mother and grandmother.
G.G. passed away at the age of 76 on March 15, 2021 in Longview. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mollie Mitchell; father, Denver Mitchell; and brother, Vance Mitchell.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry Katherine Lowery; two grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Lowery and Ryan Lee Lowery; two loving sisters, Barbara Welch and Vera Garlough; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and other family members.
A memorial service will be held for Gloria at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Elderville Church Cemetery in Lake Port with Scott Mitchell officiating.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Sabine ISD teacher's aide gets probation for improper relationship with student
- Judson Road in Longview reopening in coming weeks
- Longview brothers sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases
- Newspaper carrier who was shot in Marshall speaks out; GoFundMe started
- Gladewater man killed in West Texas crash
- City of Longview property acquisition set for court date
- Upshur County Sheriff's Office: Man accidentally electrocuted near Diana
- Police: Man shot at vehicles on Interstate 20 in Gregg County
- Longview man gets more than 30 years in prison for attempted enticement of 10-year-old girl
- NWS: Tornado causes 'considerable' damage in Mt. Enterprise
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.