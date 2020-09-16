Gloria Meador Gray

Gloria was devoted to her extensive family of siblings, aunts, and cousins, including Essie Gladney, who nannied her while her parents operated the family store in Beckville, TX. At 19, Gloria sailed the Atlantic to marry the love of her life, Philip Ray Gray, Jr., also of Beckville in Regensburg, Germany.
Gloria discovered reading at a very young age. Every book was an adventure and after marrying Philip, world travels ensued. No matter where, she carried at least 3 books and a stack of NYTimes crossword puzzles, which she completed in ink. She graduated from UNT cum laude with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Library Science while raising 3 sons in 1970 and 1974, respectively. However, her thirst for knowledge remained unquenched. Hamilton Park and Lake Highlands Elementary Schools celebrated her librarian expertise for 22 years.
Gloria maintained close ties with generations of family and friends from Beckville and beyond. Those grieving Gloria include sons Brian Gray and wife, Maureen, of Taylor, TX, David Gray and wife Karol, of Austin, and Gordon Gray and wife, Bev, of Beckville. Beloved grandchildren are Amber, Michael, Becca, Trevor, Tori, Quincy, Philip, Thomas, and Allison in addition to great-grandchildren, Grayson, James, Zander, Audrey, and Pierce. She is much loved by all that knew her.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy. 149, in Carthage, TX. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, at Youngblood Cemetery on FM 124, in Beckville.
In lieu of flowers, Gloria requested memorials be made to the Gray Family Scholarship Fund at Beckville High School. P.O. Box 37, Beckville, TX 75631.
