Gloria Taylor Wismar
LONGVIEW — Gloria Taylor Wismar died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born in Longview, August 28, 1926 to Bill Northcutt Taylor and Louis Shaw Taylor. She was the granddaughter of Charles Lee and Iba Northcutt Taylor and Dushee and Ida Rule Shaw. Her great-greatgrandfather was a founding member of First United Methodist Church of Longview and served as the first minister until a permanent minister could be found.
She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, TX, and attended Lamar University and the University of Texas. In 1947, she married S.A. Wismar, Jr., before moving to Baytown, TX. While in Baytown, she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Nancy Taylor Kennedy, and brother, Charles Shaw Taylor.
She is survived by her sons, Samuel Andrew Wismar III of Longview, Bill Taylor Wismar and wife Susan of Fairhope, AL; and sister-in-law Winnie Taylor of Longview. Also by nieces Lee Kennedy of Boulder, CO, Lani Pringle of Mill Valley, CA; nephews Lee Taylor and wife of Ottawa, OH, and Mac Taylor and wife of Prairie Village, KS.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

