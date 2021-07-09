Gloria Taylor Wismar

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, TX, and attended Lamar University and the University of Texas. In 1947, she married S.A. Wismar, Jr., before moving to Baytown, TX. While in Baytown, she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Nancy Taylor Kennedy, and brother, Charles Shaw Taylor.
She is survived by her sons, Samuel Andrew Wismar III of Longview, Bill Taylor Wismar and wife Susan of Fairhope, AL; and sister-in-law Winnie Taylor of Longview. Also by nieces Lee Kennedy of Boulder, CO, Lani Pringle of Mill Valley, CA; nephews Lee Taylor and wife of Ottawa, OH, and Mac Taylor and wife of Prairie Village, KS.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.