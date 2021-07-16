Glyn Sheppard Crane, Sr.
LONGVIEW — A memorial service for Glyn Sheppard Crane Sr., 86, will be held 11:00AM, Monday, July 19, 2021, at Longview First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jay Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Glyn was born on August 24, 1934, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and passed away July 14, 2021. Being the son of a Nazarene Pastor, Glyn moved often due to his father’s calling. He spent his high school years in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from Byrd High School. During his high school years, he met his future wife of over 65 years, June Kelly. After marrying June on December 23, 1955, they lived in Shreveport, Dallas, and Chicago before settling in Longview in 1959. Glyn’s career was varied and covered many areas. He started out as an ambulance driver in Shreveport as a 16-year-old boy and worked in a funeral home where he held a funeral home director’s license. Upon moving to Longview, Glyn soon began his career with the Longview Police Department. He thoroughly enjoyed being in law enforcement, first as a police officer followed by a juvenile officer where he touched many young lives and changed the paths of many youths. In the early 70’s, Glyn joined Tandy Corporation where he learned the business world leading him to become involved in many businesses including printing and other entrepreneurial endeavors.
Glyn led by example when it came to family and youth. Family always came first, and he truly felt time should be spent with youth to ensure their future place in our world. Family was a source of joy and pride for Glyn. He always spent time with his children and grandchildren supporting their endeavors. Glyn spent countless hours coaching youth sports, volunteering with church youth groups, and chaperoning many youth trips. He spent time teaching and counseling youth on living a spiritual life, having healthy family values, as well as ensuring each knew they had a purpose in the world. Glyn emphasized his teachings with a $2 bill so each could remember his teachings and values. Glyn’s other passion was Arkansas Razorbacks sports and the St Louis Cardinals. He was a longtime member of the Razorback Foundation and rarely missed a home football game. Those that knew Glyn knew his passion for the University and his Razorbacks. He was even known to let out a “WOO PIG SOOOOIE” sometimes.
Glyn volunteered and served with numerous organizations while living in Longview. Closest to his heart was his time spent serving on the Community Health Core Board (Chairman) and appointment by Governor Perry to serve on the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS) Board which he served for over 12 years. Other organizations Glyn served on are the Longview Heart Association (President), Jaycees (Various), YMCA Board, Longview First Methodist Church (Various), Longview Baseball Youth Organization and Church League Basketball (coach, mentor).
Glyn was preceded in death by his parents Reverend Earnest James and Beatrice Crane, brothers Bill and EJ Crane. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, June K Crane; three sons Glyn S Crane, Jr. of Longview; Curtis Crane (Lynn) of Longview; Kelly Crane (Janice) of Longview; granddaughter Kathleen June Crane of Longview; grandsons Jackson Kelly Crane of Longview; Corbin Crane of Longview; Austen Crane (Katie) of Dallas; great- grandson Sheppard Crane of Dallas; Nephews David Crane (Deanne) of Hamilton, OH and Reverend Bill Crane (Cheryl) of Jacksonville, NC.
A special thanks to the “Triplets” of Buckner Westminster; Ashley Harvey, Merianne Sharp SDTA and Lisa Cockrell, as well as their leader Charlotte Wise. The family also wishes to thank Sherry Jones, Caregiver Extraordinaire, and the entire staff of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center that helped make Glyn’s journey to his Savior a smooth one surrounded with love.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Longview First United Methodist Church Youth Ministry and Community Healthcore Foundation. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
