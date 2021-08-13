Glynda Willingham King
ROCKWALL A Celebration of Life service for Glynda Ann Willingham King, 73 of Rockwall, will be held Friday,
August 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., in The Bridge at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall with Dr. Timothy Warren and Don Blackley officiating. Glynda completed her earthly journey on Friday, August 6, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Glynda was born on March 14, 1948, in Kilgore, to the late L.A. and Mary Love Willingham. She was an accomplished musician, having taken piano lessons for several years from Mrs. Cliburn, mother of renowned pianist, Van Cliburn. Glynda graduated from Kilgore High School in 1966, and married Bobby Ray King from Longview on June 11, 1966.
Glynda was active in the church, playing piano for services at Forest Home Baptist (Kilgore), Valley View Baptist (Longview), Oakland Heights Baptist (Longview), and Dalrock Baptist/Lakepointe Church (Rockwall). She also taught private piano lessons from her home for many years in both Longview and Rockwall. In addition, she served as administrative assistant for the music ministry at several of the churches where she also played piano. She was an active member of Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) International and the Rockwall Music Teachers Association.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, Bobby King, her son Jarrod and wife Tracy, her son Jef and wife Marcella, and seven grandchildren: Marsden, Jensen, McKenna, Tristan, Grant, Brinley, and Ivy. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy May of White Oak, and her husband Richard, as well as their family. Also left to treasure her memory are many relatives and a host of friends.
To honor Glynda's memory and continue her legacy of piano education, her family has established a scholarship with Rockwall Music Teachers Association. To make a donation, please make checks payable to RMTA, memo line Glynda King Scholarship Fund and mail to PO Box 454, Rockwall, Texas 75087. Donations can also be made online by visiting gofundme.com/the-glynda-king-music-education-scholarship.
