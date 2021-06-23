Glynn Carlon Burch
WHITE OAK — Celebration of Life Memorial services for Glynn Carlon Burch, 88 years old, of White Oak, Texas will be held on Friday, June 25,2021 at 2 p.m. in the Student Worship Center at New Beginnings Baptist Church Longview Campus.
Glynn was born on October 14, 1932 in Franklinton, Louisiana to Murrell Levi and Tessie (Jones) Burch and passed away June 13, 2021 after a medical episode while driving. Glynn graduated from Freeport High School in 1950 with honors and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1954. He then proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 in Germany and received a honorable discharge reaching the rank of Private First Class.
He married the love of his life, Delores Evone Gerald, October 15, 1954. Glynn and Dee had five children; Gregory Alan, Eric Wayne, Tempa Darlene, Tina Louise, and Lance Kevin.
Never at a loss for words Glynn made everyone feel like a friend.
Glynn was preceded in death by his father, Murrell Levi; his mother, Tessie Jones Burch; his wife of 56 years, Delores; son Eric; and daughter Tempa Burch. Glynn is survived by his brother, James Doyle Burch of Kendrick, Idaho; son Gregory Burch (m. Amorette Ritter) of Gilmer, Texas; daughter Tina Burch Sigler of Overton, Texas; and son Lance Burch (m. Amy Ethridge) of Papillion, Nebraska. He also is survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and their children.
