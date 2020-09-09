Glynn Dell “Buck” Ray

Glynn “Buck” Ray was born June 2, 1931 to William Elijah and Ruth Elizabeth Ray in Gilmer, Texas. He grew up in the Enon community and graduated from Harmony High School in 1948. On June 10, 1950 he married Joanna Fountain in Gilmer, Texas and celebrated 68 years of marriage until her death July 30, 2018.
“Buck” is survived by daughter and husband, Debbie and James Murphy; son, Scott Ray; five grandchildren, Chad and Danny Murphy, Tara McNeel, Ginger Helpenstill and Stephanie McNeel; and by several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Joanna; parents William and Ruth Ray; and brother Valton Ray.
He was an active member of Enon Baptist Church for 54 years, a pillar of the Enon Community helping friends and neighbors often, and served faithfully on the Enon Cemetery Board. Buck worked for 16 years at General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas building airplanes as a quality inspector then after moving the family back to East Texas in 1966 he worked in the maintenance department until his retirement at Texas Eastman in Longview, Texas.
Buck was known for his dedication to whatever maintenance was needed at the Enon Church, for his love of working outdoors with his cattle, and for his willingness to help his neighbors. Synonymous with “Buck Ray” was him on his John Deere tractor or small four wheeler outside “working with his cows”.
Buck will be missed but remembered forever by all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Enon Cemetery Association, %Donald Jones, 3859 Arrowwood Rd., Gilmer, Texas 75644.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.