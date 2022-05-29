Glynn W. Keeling
KILGORE — Services for Glynn W. Keeling, 96, of Kilgore will be held on, June 4, 2022, at eleven o’clock in the morning at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Rev. James Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from ten till eleven o’clock in the morning. A private family burial will follow the services. Mr. Keeling completed his earthly journey on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Kilgore surrounded by his loving family.
Glynn Weldon Keeling passed away at the age of 96. Glynn is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat Keeling, his daughter, and son-in-law Glynette and Tim Ford, son and daughter-in-law, Whitney, and Carie Keeling. He was a proud Granman to five grandchildren; Kailey Ford, Dylan Harkrider, Kourtney Ford, Paxton Keeling, and Cayman Keeling. Glynn was the only son born to Weldon and Nell Keeling on May 14, 1926. Glynn was a veteran of World War II where he earned several medals, including a bronze star. Over his lifetime he owned several successful businesses. One incidentally was the Reo Palm Isle where many famous people including Elvis once played.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Willows of Kilgore especially Meagan Ballard and Marshall Homecare and Hospice for loving and caring for him.
The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the charity of your own choice.
