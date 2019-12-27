Golda Mae Fenton

Mrs. Fenton was born May 25, 1936 in Belmont, Louisiana to the late J.T. Davis and Rosa Lee Fox. Mrs. Fenton was a longtime active member at First Baptist Church Liberty City. Golda was retired from Messner Electrical Supply where she worked as the bookkeeper for many years. Mrs. Fenton was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker who will be truly be missed by all the loving family and friends she leaves behind.
Golda is survived by her daughter Lesa Machelle Tilton and husband Bob of Carrollton, son Bradley Joe Fenton of Austin; two sisters Dottie Gipson of Gilmer and Linda Glidden of Ore City; three grandchildren Adam Schoenky and wife Amber, Austin Schoenky and Abbey Schoenky; two great grandchildren Macey Mae McClelland and Cameren Huitt, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Lonnie Joe Fenton, parents and a sister Shirley Coffey.
