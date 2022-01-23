Goode Walters Rogers
TYLER — Goode Walters Rogers passed to his heavenly home on January 20, 2022 in Tyler, TX. He was born July 22, 1932.in the Mt Pisgah community of Van Zandt county to Clarence and Dollie Walters Rogers. After graduation from Canton High School in 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Joy Davis of Canton in August 1950. To this marriage was born two girls, Debra Kay in 1951 and Susan in 1954.
Soon after high school graduation (age 16), he was employed by the local (Canton) Texas Dept. of Transportation. Then in 1962 was transferred to Wood County (Quitman) DOT as Maintenance Supervisor. Again, promoted in 1966 to the Gregg County division to be involved in Highway Maintenance and Construction. He was asked to move again in 1979 to Tyler to be involved with TX DOT’s district wide operations. After 44 years with TX DOT, he retired but went back to work with the Houston Texas firm, Wright Asphalt Products as a consultant until 2019.
Goode was predeceased by his parents, brother, Ellis Rogers, and sisters, Ola Mae McCain and Maurice
Osborne along with his loving wife of 66 years, Joy, in 2016.
His survivors are daughters: Debbie (Donny) Elrod, of Humble, and Suzy (Bill) Bisetti of Longview; grandchildren: Colby (Emily) Bisetti, Ryan (Brittany) Bisetti, Brandi (Wesley) Espitia, and Brooke (Dale)
Jones; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn and Addison Jones, Raven and Adrien Espitia, and Logan and Tate Bisetti; special nephews: Danny(Kay) and Larry(Ann) Rogers of Canton.
Pallbearers for the service will be his grandsons and great grandsons.
Goode was a true Christian man who was loved and respected not only by his family as their patriarch but to everyone he met in all walks of his life and regarded by those as a “true gentleman of the highest degree of integrity”. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
Services will be held Monday, Jan 24th at 2 pm in the chapel of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton and officiated by Brandon Holiski, pastor of Southern Oaks Baptist Church (Tyler), of which Goode was a long time member. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
