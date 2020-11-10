Gordon B. Ward

Mr. Ward was a hard working man who provided well for his family that he loved. His work ethic began at an early age. Gordon convinced the Ft. Worth Star Telegram to start a paper route 365 miles away in Hobbs, NM. He promised in a year the newspaper circulation would increase significantly. Gordon would wake up at 2:00 in the morning and drive from his home in Temple to Ft. Worth, pick up the papers and drive to Hobbs,NM to distribute the newspapers to newspaper stands, machines, stores and residences. He started out with 700 copies and in only a year’s time he was delivering around 10,000. Gordon went on to work for Tobin Map Company as a Map Cartographer drafting maps for cities, counties in the State of Texas. This part of his career would begin a lifelong love of creating maps for everyone to use.
He, along with his wife Mary Jo, moved to Longview in 1962. Mr. Ward soon began working for Gregg County. He was responsible for mapping and setting up the County Block System. Later, he became the Director/Manager of the Data Processing/IT Department. His work was essential for the County.
He is credited for creating the first computer department for Gregg County. He also created the first computerized delinquent tax roll payment for the State of Texas. Mr. Ward was a beloved figure at the courthouse, making many, many dear friends along the way. Gordon retired after 32 plus years with the County in 1995. He was a member of Winterfield United Methodist Church.
Gordon was a do-it-yourself kind of man. He worked on his own vehicles, built an addition to his home using the knowledge his father taught him, and surprised his family after he retired when he began oil painting.
Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lawrence Ward, sisters Francis Davidson and Beatrice Davidson.
Gordon is survived by his loving and devoted wife Mary Jo (Cammack) Ward; daughter Kim McLeod and her husband Mike, daughter Mary Ellen Sexton and husband Lance Mason, son Stephen Ward; grandchildren Andrew Sexton, Sean McLeod, Katie (McLeod) Buskar and Christian Henderson; great-granddaughter Shipley Sexton, sister-in-law Dixie Ward and niece Nancy Davidson.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10th at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX. Graveside service 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11th at Old Parkers Chapel Cemetery in El Dorado, AR.
