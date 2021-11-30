Gordon E. Finney
GILMER — Graveside Services for Gordon E. Finney, 90, of Gilmer, will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park with Bro. Mike Kessler officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.
Gordon was born September 30, 1931, to Myron Earl and Eunice Pool Finney, in Gilmer, Texas, and passed from this life November 27, 2021.
Gordon married Betty Foster, March 8, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas, and they would have celebrated 70 years this March. He owned and operated Foster Shoe Store for 40 years before becoming the Executive Director of the Gilmer Housing Authority before retiring in 2012. Gordon served as the 1961 President of the East Texas Yamboree and was still an active board member. He was past president of the Gilmer Country Club, Past President of the Chamber of Commerce, and a past board member of the Gilmer Industrial Foundation. As a faithful member of First Baptist Church, he was a member of the Workers Sunday School Class and a past young men’s Sunday school teacher. Gordon proudly served our country in the United States Navy.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Finney; sons and daughter in laws, Joe and Mick Finney, and John and Karen Finney; sister, Bobbie Baker; grandchildren, Laken Finney, Jarrett Finney, and Cullen Finney.
