Gordon Neil Fair
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Gordon Fair, 94, of Daingerfield will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at Fellowship Baptist Church of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends beginning 10 a.m. prior to the service. Private interment services will follow in Daingerfield Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. Mr. Fair was born on December 19, 1927 in Youngstown, OH to Alfred and Ethel Fair. He passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his residence. After graduating from high school Mr. Fair proudly served his country with the US ARMY during World War II. He worked at Lone Star Steel in open hearth for 32 years before going to work in security for American Guard. He proudly answered the call to serve on the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years after attending fire school. Gordon was widely known and considered as a “Jack of all trades”. He had many loves in his life, but the first of them was the Lord Jesus. He loved his family and Fellowship Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, a Gideon and taught Sunday School. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and especially music (which he could not read) but learned to play several instruments by ear including the accordion, keyboard, harmonica and guitar. He was an artist and as a perfectionist could draw just about anything. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great- great-grandfather, Mr. fair was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 71 years, Betty; sister, Velma Fair; brothers, William Fair and Richard Fair. Those left to cherish his memories are, daughters, Diann Underwood Beasley and husband, Mike of Daingerfield; Denise Newsom and husband, Joe of Daingerfield; grandchildren, Jamie Beasley and wife, Dori of Omaha, Neil Underwood and wife, Lucy of McKinney, Stacy Newsom of Daingerfield, Luann Johnson and husband, Mike of Jefferson, Laura Smith and husband, Brent of Hughes Springs, Phillip Newsom of Daingerfield, Bobby Underwood and wife, Krissy of Alvarado; great-grandchildren, Blake Smith and wife, Camryn of Hughes Springs, Haley Smith of Tyler, Lynley DeLeon and husband, Dayton of Alvarado, Collyn Short of Alvarado, Jace Beasley of Omaha, Taylor McNutt and husband, Stephen of Mt. Pleasant, Hailey Beasley of Mt. Pleasant; Bretley Beasley of Omaha; as well as several great- great-grandchildren.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.