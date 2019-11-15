Grace Kirby Bell

She is survived by her children Mike Bell (his wife Kathy), Debbie Trickey ( her husband Mike), Linda Connally (her husband Boyd ), and Cheryl La Mastra (her husband Sal). She was the loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great granddaughters.
Grace and Tom’s hearts ‘desire was to have a Christian home and train their children in the ways of the Lord. Grace was co-owner of Kirby Restaurant and Chemical Company with her husband, Tom Bell, starting the business in 1970. She said “Life has been a blessing from God!” Her life was committed to serving her Lord, Jesus Christ. At the age of 23 she began teaching an adult Sunday school class and continued serving and teaching in several churches through out her life. Her greatest desire was to be a soul winner teaching God’s word. Matthew 28:19, “Go ye therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.
She was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church and an associate member of Kihei Baptist Chapel in Maui, HI. She was so thankful for all of the dear friends God gave her in life. “She frequently said, “ If any praise be given to me about my life, it is all due to Jesus Christ. The amount of degrees, education, and honors do not matter when compared to salvation. Let all praise and honor be only to Jesus. “
Memorials may be made to Mobberly Baptist Church, or Kihei Baptist Chapel in Kihei, HI.
Visitation will be at Welch Funeral Home, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be at Mobberly Baptist Church on Saturday, November 16th at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.