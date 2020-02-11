Grace “Lynn” Robinson

Lynn was born on September 12, 1958, in Ft. Polk, LA, to Bill and Rose Tyson.
She graduated from Atlanta High School in 1978. Then she went and received her Associates Degree of Nursing from Kilgore College. Lynn worked as a Registered Nurse for Good Shepherd Medical Center for 31 years prior to retiring. She worked in various departments of the hospital with Oncology and Emergency Room being her favorite areas. Her family, especially her grandbabies, were the source of her strength and spending time with them was when she was happiest. Lynn especially enjoyed taking her grandchildren swimming, skating, going to movies and shopping. She also enjoyed playing the piano and listening to blue grass and gospel music. Lynn will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives that she has touched and those who loved her dearly.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don Robinson of Kilgore; mother, Rose Tyson of Daingerfield; children, Chris Owens and his wife Chastine of Springville, IN, Annie Owens and Spencer McCown of Waxahachie, Clay Owens and his wife Kelly of Liberty City, Katie Lenox and husband Tommy of Midland; grandchildren, Britni Sandoval, Jarrett Owens, Faith Daugherty, Zaine Daugherty, Grant Owens, Jaxson Owens, Macie McCown, Kaylen Works, Adyn Owens, Tyson Owens, Maddison Lenox, Samantha Lenox; Siblings, Ronnie Tyson and his wife Brenda of MA., Bill Tyson and his wife Susie of Atlanta, Brian Tyson and his wife Kimberly of Lewisville, Darla Shaw of Kilgore; best friends Sheila Buckley of Kilgore and Scott Daniels of Longview. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
Preceding Lynn in death are her father and a niece Kimberly Phillips.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Heartsway Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Lynn during the final days of her earthly journey.
The family requests that memorials be made in her name to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.