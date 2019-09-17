Grace Reddell Keese

Grace was devoted to her two sons and to her extended family from her marriage to Ruben Abney. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Longview for over 75 years and was an active member of the Thelma Morgan Sunday school class. Grace was an avid traveler even flying on the Concorde to Europe.
Grace is survived by her two sons Raymond Keese and Bill Keese, both of Longview, stepson Bill Abney and his wife Anne of Naples, Florida, stepson Mac Abney and his wife Claudia of Marshall, and, and many step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren, who all called her Mama Grace. All of these she loved and touched deeply. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care provided by her caregiver Debbie Mathis, and by Compass Hospice.
There will be a visitation at Rader Funeral Home of Longview Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Methodist Church of Longview.
