Gracie Mae Stinson
LONGVIEW — Services For Gracie Mae Stinson, 91, Longview, will be at 11 O’clock Saturday February 8, at Lewis Chapel C M E Longview. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater, in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Longview.
She was born July 28,1928 in Gilmer. She died February 2, at Longview Regional.
Viewing will be 1 pm until 6 pm Friday at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater.
