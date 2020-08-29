Grady L. Layton
GILMER — Grady Lee Layton passed from this life to his eternal heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Although age, MS, and dementia took his body he will “Forever be in our hearts”. Grady was born on January 1, 1936 in Chireno, TX to Beatrice and Curtis Layton. He was a Godly man who will always be remembered for his love of family, his hard work, strength and courage. He never gave up on anything.
He is survived by his wife, Della Mason Layton; children, Cindy Miles and Doug, Debbie Schmidgall and Dave, and Randy Layton; stepdaughter, Sharon Barnes and John; and stepson, Gerald Mason; grandchildren, Amber Miles and Sarah, April Miles and Max, Christopher LaBleu and Devon, Jennifer LaBleu, Madison D’Angelo and Tim, and Duncan Layton and Jasmine; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Krislyn, Kylee, Somer, Hannah, Brianna, Rebecca, Koebn, and Christine; two brothers, Bobby and Nora Layton and Jewel Layton.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Glenda Layton; a grandson Aaron Miles; brother, Billy Layton and “Sam” Curtis Layton.
Funeral Service was held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home; Colleyville, TX with committal services at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
