LONGVIEW — Greg Allen Beeson (Samich), 54, born March 8, 1965 in Corpus Christi, Texas, passed at Medical City Dallas, December 29, 2019 due to a massive stroke.
Greg grew up in Irving Tx. where he went to Nimitz High School joining JROTC. Greg worked in Dallas at Oak Cliff Glass & Mirror, and most recently at Longview Glass & Mirror. Greg loved God, Family, Music, Dancing, Karaoke, & Fishing with his dog Dixie. Greg was a fun loving infectious person with a contagious laugh. Very deep hearted genuine sincere person with so much love to give. Greg will truly be in our hearts forever. RIP.
Proceeding death by father, Bobby Carl Beeson; mother, Doris Anne Ware; brother, David Beeson.
Greg is survived by three kids, Ashley Beeson, Mikayla Mondragon, Anthony Beeson-Merka; seven grandchildren, Madyson Leigh Cox, 13, Clifford Keith “Trae” Pauley III, 10, Amon Lawrence Mondragon, 10, Caleb Moore Pauley, 9, Meekah Elizabeth Mondragon, 8, Marleigh Evelyn Mondragon, 8, Evelyn Rose Merka, 1; brothers, Scott Beeson & Jerry Beeson.
Services will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Liberty City Assembly of God, 5750 Texas Highway 135, Gladewater, Tx, 75647.
Pastor James Shepard officiating.
