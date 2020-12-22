Gregg Cameron Gary

Services for Gregg will be held Tuesday, 1:00 pm at Lucas Funeral Home, Grapevine. A graveside service will be held at Peatown Cemetery Church, Wednesday at 2:00 pm.
Greg was born in Longview, TX, and moved to several states as a child. When the family returned to Texas, Gregg eventually chose the Fort Worth area for his home.
Gregg loved everything about cars, from repair, selling, redesign and racing. He kept any kind of car show on his television at all times! Gregg was also an accomplished guitarist, and was in commercial construction. Gregg loved animals, especially dogs. He has a special way with them so training was natural and easy.
He had an upbeat, positive personality. He said his glass was always half full. He loved people and was an intelligent, mischievous, compassionate, fair person. He would stand firm against any unkindness. Gregg had many friends that he loved like family. Some he saw regularly and some only occasionally, but all were loved by him. He laughed often.
Greg was diagnosed with incurable cancer in 2010. He fought long and hard, was courageous, sometimes grumpy, always loving to those dear to him. Gregg has run his best race, and is alive today in Heaven with his Lord.
Gregg is survived by his parents; his precious daughter, Haley JoyAnn Gary, of North Richland Hills, TX; his loving brother, Michael B. Gary of Tomball, TX; his uncle, David W. Gary of Muskogee, OK; cousin, Paige Gary Parish of Houston, TX; a niece and many special friends.
Glen, Barbara and Michael would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff at Texas Oncology for their tender mercies at Baylor Grapevine and Baylor Dallas, and the many specialists that gave Gregg a little more time with us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas Oncology Multiple Myeloma Department.
