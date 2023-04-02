Gregory Scott Butler
LONGVIEW — Gregory Scott Butler was born on September 18, 1968, in Baton Rouge, LA. to Gerald and Joyce Nettles Butler. He moved to Longview as a newborn and lived the remainder of his life here. He attended Pine Tree Elementary School, Judson Middle School and Longview High School. Greg furthered his education at Kilgore College and the University of Texas at Tyler. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Longview.
Greg lived life on his own terms. It seems that he worked at almost every business in Longview at one time or another. He generally enjoyed his jobs, his coworkers and made friends and provided entertainment wherever he went. Greg was known to many of his younger friends as “Old Man Greg.” For the past several years he was employed by NCIC of Longview. He passed away suddenly at his home on March 28, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Butler, his brothers, David Todd Butler and Stephen Nelson Butler, his grandparents, Herman and Omah Butler, Edward and Elizabeth Nettles and James and Audrey Rainey.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Becky Butler, his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Adrienne Butler, his sister, Elizabeth Butler all of Longview, his aunts and uncles, James and Harriett Butler of Spartanburg, SC and Steve and Lou Ann Rainey of Longview and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2:00 in The Anchor Building at Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Rd, Longview. Memorials may be made to Winterfield UMC or a charity of your choice.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
