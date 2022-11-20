Greta Emogene Greer Adamson
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mrs. Greta Emogene Greer Adamson, 92, of Longview will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Trinity Assembly of God Church with Reverend Roger Hoffpowier officiating. Entombment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Kilgore on Monday evening from 6:00 until 7:30. Mrs. Adamson passed away at her home in Longview on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Greta was born on July 11, 1930, in Bowie, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Rayburn M. and Bertha McCameron. She was a very strong and successful women. Member of American Business Women’s Association, where she held several offices in the leadership of the association. Mrs. Adamson retired from Home Insurance Company. Greta loved and enjoyed time with her family.
Mrs. Adamson is survived by her children, Ricky Don Greer of Longview, and Debbie Roxane Greer of Longview; grandchildren, Shelby Dawn Greer and Lauren Nicole Martin; great grandchildren, Dalton James Martin and Presley Tate Martin; many nieces and nephews; along with many members of the Adamson family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Jack Greer and Sammy Adamson; and five sisters, and two brothers.
