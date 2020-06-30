Greta Joy Benson
LONGVIEW — Greta Joy Benson, 76 years old, of Hallsville, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 27, 2020. Greta was born March 24, 1944 to JP and Myrtle James in New Orleans, Louisiana. Greta was married to the love of her life, William Benson on January 5, 1963, and they recently celebrated their 57th year of wedded bliss. Together they had three sons, William “Billy” Benson, Aaron Lynch Benson, Matthew Lee Benson and wife Shari of Hallsville, TX. Greta was blessed with wonderful grandchildren, Shelbie and Brian Futrell, and Samuel Benson. She had the joy of having a great grandson as well, Grayson Joel Futrell. Greta was a faithful member of Longview First United Pentecostal Church and spent many years helping in the nursery and Sunday School department until her health no longer allowed her to do so. She loved all children and babies, spending many of her years babysitting in her own home. Greta loved people, and was known to help anyone that she met, even at times sacrificing her own needs to do so. She would help without judgment and loved to be a shoulder to lean on. Greta was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend, our hearts will forever be empty without her here. Visitation for Greta will be held at Longview First United Pentecostal Church in Longview, TX on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 10am with a Celebration of her Life directly following at 11am. We will then lay her to rest at Memory Park in Longview, TX.
