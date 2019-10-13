Gretagail Johnson

spotlight
HUGHES SPRINGS — Gretagail Green Johnson was born September 27, 1941 in Jasper, Alabama and passed away October 11, 2019 at her home in Avinger. She graduated from Daingerfield High School and went on to graduate from Texas Tech, University of Houston, and Texas A&M University-Commerce, earning master’s degrees in English and Library Science. Gail touched hundreds of students lives over her 35 years as a teacher and librarian. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Avinger and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading and cooking.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Fay Green; and sister, Gay Keasler.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Johnson of Avinger; sons, Renn Johnson of Longview, Ryan Johnson and wife, Kathy of Hudson, Texas, Ross Johnson of Longview; grandchildren, Brennan Johnson and wife, Krissy, Korynn Johnson, Kristina Johnson, Evan Johnson, Chandler Johnson, and Thomas Johnson; sisters, Bernice “Bee” Allen, Redith Hayes, and Drew Hayes; several brothers-and sisters-in-law in Minnesota; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Avinger. Burial will follow at Avinger Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
