Gus Leo Wolf

Gus worked as a production manager/supervisor, systems analyst, materials manager, and office manager for companies such as Simmonds Precision, the Lockheed Corporation, Foremost Manufacturing, Frigidaire, and Kaufman Stairs Inc. For many years, Gus also used his notable voice doing voice overs and radio spots for WFME in the NY metro area and Christian radio network “Family Stations Inc.”
In 2007 Gus and his family moved to East Texas, settling in Big Sandy. After moving to Texas, he pursued a career in outside sales in the health insurance field, with companies such as Aflac, Lincoln Heritage, and most recently United Healthcare. Gus was active at Brookwood Bible Chapel in Longview, and later at Golden Bible Chapel in Golden TX, and regularly spoke from the pulpit at both churches. He became involved in Bible Study Fellowship, serving as a Childrens Leader, and for several years as the Assistant Teaching Leader for the Longview Men’s Class. Gus was also involved with the International Alert Academy in Big Sandy, volunteering his time and voice for various events and conferences. He was best known as “Giddy-up Gus” at their annual Family Camp.
More recently, Gus and his wife began “Piney Creek Farm” which uses organic/holistic methods and provided a large variety of produce to East Texas restaurants and health food stores.
As an avid Beekeeper, Gus was an active member of the East Texas Beekeepers Association and the Longview Beekeeper’s Association, serving as President in both clubs for many years.
Gus was delighted to share his wisdom and experience on many subjects giving informative presentations on; beekeeping, identity theft, final expense, and Medicare, to name just a few. His transparency, sharp sense of humor, and vast knowledge, was enjoyed and appreciated by so many.
Being fully assured of His salvation in Christ and eternal security purchased for him by Christ’s death and resurrection, Gus’ greatest desire was to glorify God with his life. He ran his race well.
Gus’ greatest joy was his family whom he poured himself into. He and his wife homeschooled all four of their children. Gus is survived by Joanne, his wife of 44 years, Son Spencer and family of Rogers, Arkansas, Daughter Taylor and family of Lubbock, TX, Son Graeme and Daughter Hayden of Big Sandy, 12 grandchildren, and a Sister Inge Mattei of Nazareth, PA.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service is planned for a future date. Those wishing to attend the memorial service may be notified by emailing guswolfmemorial@gmail.com with preferred means of contact.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Bible Study Fellowship International in San Antonio, Texas www.bsfinternational.org
