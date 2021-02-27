Guy Lenn Wilson
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. Guy Lenn Wilson, 83, of Longview will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Danville with Reverend Freeman Pierce and Reverend Gary Orr officiating. Burial will follow at the Elderville Cemetery. Mr. Wilson passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Guy was born on July 8, 1937 in Gilmer, he was the son of the late Guy Wilson and Margaret Morrison Dye. Guy’s career life was varied in roles as a truck driver, barber, jobs counselor, and oil field. His passion was ranching, construction projects at home, working with horses, and camping and trail-riding with his horse King. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Danville. Guy and his wife loved country life had numerous farm critters that they both enjoyed. He enjoyed volunteering in Wild Horse Adoption Program of Texas. Guy also loved his kids, grandkids and friends and getting to spend time with them.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Phillips Wilson. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Wilson Ingram, and brothers Joe Dean Wilson and Glen (Buddy) Wilson.
Guy is survived by his children, Joel Lenn Wilson of Hardin, Tonja Lee Henderson and husband John of Baytown, Donnie Lenn Wilson and wife Deborah of Longview, Christy Lenn Thompson and husband Jerry of Midland; sisters, Shari Morrison Day of Wilburton, OK. and Eoline Morrison Halliburton and husband George of McAlester, OK; several grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist of Danville c/o The Danville Retreat 229 Utzman Rd, Kilgore, TX 75662
