Gwen Pruitt Gallagher
LONGVIEW — Gwendolyn Pruitt Gallagher, age 82, of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023.
Born November 23, 1940, in Greenville, TX, Gwen graduated from Marshall High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in both English and Business, and a Masters of Business Education and General Business, from Stephen F. Austin State University. Gwen retired after 22 years of teaching Marketing Education and English at Pine Tree ISD and subsequently sold real estate for nine years at Lenhart Coldwell Banker.
Gwen is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ben Gallagher, their son and daughter-in-law Michael and Cameron Gallagher of Bellaire, Texas, daughter and son-in law Julie and Paul Cummings of College Grove, Tennessee, and four grandchildren, Rylee and Reed Gallagher, Charlie and Ben Cummings. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Rachel.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Gwen had a passion for traveling, exercising, needlepoint, genealogy, and bridge. She was always “on the go” and liked to keep busy. She will be missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Memory Care for taking care of Gwen, especially Jackie, Tai, and Kaitlyn.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Longview and will also be livestreamed at www.longviewfumc.org/livestream. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Longview, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview, TX 75601 or Prime Care Hospice of Longview, 707 Hollybrook Dr, #404, Longview, TX 75605.
